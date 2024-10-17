SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 963.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.81.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

