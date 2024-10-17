SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $163.88 and last traded at $163.12, with a volume of 5630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.24.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day moving average is $145.55.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,479,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,635,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 64,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,559,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.