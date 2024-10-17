SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 57,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

