SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.78 and last traded at $81.78, with a volume of 2949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.66.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

