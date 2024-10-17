SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,804,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 533,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,278,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $84.29. The stock had a trading volume of 370,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,886. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average of $77.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

