SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Horizon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of Horizon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Horizon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $82,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.4% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 547,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,642,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,952,000 after buying an additional 2,550,000 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $68.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

