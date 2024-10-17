SPC Financial Inc. Takes $4.75 Million Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,887,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,575,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $58.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market capitalization of $814.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

