SPC Financial Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,883,000 after purchasing an additional 128,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,310,000 after buying an additional 125,284 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,769,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $267.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.54. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $268.63.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

