SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,013,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 518.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $3,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $5,879,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $262.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.02 and a 200-day moving average of $238.19. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $264.14. The company has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

