SPC Financial Inc. Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.07.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

