SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SPC Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Raymond James by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,063.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,586 shares in the company, valued at $8,692,390. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $91.67 and a 52-week high of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.38 and its 200-day moving average is $120.76.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 13.16%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.