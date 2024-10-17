SPC Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 62,947 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $33.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $184.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

