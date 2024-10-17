SPC Financial Inc. Buys 3,773 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 260.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $58.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.