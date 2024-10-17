SPC Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

PTLC opened at $53.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.