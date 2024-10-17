South32 (LON:S32) Shares Up 2.1% – Should You Buy?

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.40 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 193.20 ($2.52). Approximately 282,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 473,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 189.20 ($2.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on S32 shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on South32 from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get South32 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on South32

South32 Price Performance

South32 Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,735.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 165.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 176.87.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,727.27%.

About South32

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.