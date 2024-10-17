SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. The stock had previously closed at $172.34, but opened at $178.38. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SiTime shares last traded at $175.00, with a volume of 9,308 shares.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $165,625.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,259,745.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $165,625.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,745.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,330,136. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,361,178. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,876 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 38.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.13 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.61.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

