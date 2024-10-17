SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.61

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $733.03 million and $34,049.09 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00007674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,051.13 or 1.00017962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013609 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00063898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61509684 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $41,010.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

