Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Raises Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.9931 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This is a boost from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.89.
Singapore Exchange Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of SPXCY opened at $134.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.63. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $98.07 and a one year high of $143.44.
About Singapore Exchange
