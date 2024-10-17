Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 2.0 %

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.35. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1,218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,354,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 1,252,174 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,670,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 199,916 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

