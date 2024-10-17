Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 959324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.
Silverback Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $549.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.60.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
