Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $280.68 million and $5.96 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,994.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.10 or 0.00541984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00108817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.12 or 0.00233031 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00028275 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00074338 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

