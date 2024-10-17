Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Increases By 6.9%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ HERD remained flat at $39.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.
The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
