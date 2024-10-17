Short Interest in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD) Increases By 6.9%

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ HERD remained flat at $39.79 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.09. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.44.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.1581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 28,120 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,656,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

