Short Interest in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Declines By 11.2%

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 33,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 933.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $6,039,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $188.41 on Thursday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

View Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.