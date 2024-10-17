Short Interest in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Decreases By 7.5%

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 586,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 245.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 856,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 469,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 97,320 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSE stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $241.26 million, a PE ratio of 151.33 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price target on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

