Short Interest in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Declines By 10.0%

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HMN Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.64% of HMN Financial worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of HMNF traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $27.99. The stock had a trading volume of 156,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. HMN Financial has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

