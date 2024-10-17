Short Interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Declines By 10.6%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 35,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,978,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 399,577 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 369.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 286,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 80.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 256.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,266,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $281.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

