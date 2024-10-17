Short Interest in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Declines By 10.6%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 35,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
NASDAQ HRTX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $281.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.80.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
