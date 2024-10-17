Short Interest in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Increases By 13.7%

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gyrodyne Stock Up 28.0 %

Shares of GYRO stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 38,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. Gyrodyne has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Gyrodyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 40.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 56.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 47.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC grew its stake in Gyrodyne by 1.4% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 347,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Company Profile

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

