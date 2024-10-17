Short Interest in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Decreases By 5.9%

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,970,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 8,470,000 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Global-E Online Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLBE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. Global-E Online has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter valued at $83,036,000. Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global-E Online in the 1st quarter worth about $69,352,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 60.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,953 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,403,000 after buying an additional 1,288,829 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

