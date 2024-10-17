Short Interest in Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Rises By 16.4%

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 94,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GAUZ shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gauzy in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Gauzy in the second quarter worth approximately $825,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth $2,824,000.

NASDAQ GAUZ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,661. Gauzy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gauzy will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

