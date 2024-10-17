Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Increases By 12.8%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 580,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GANX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.04. 220,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,949. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. Gain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.42.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GANX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Chairman Khalid Islam acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

