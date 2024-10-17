Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Drops By 6.8%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 596,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Freedom stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 130,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. Freedom has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $105.42.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $450.72 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%.
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
