Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Drops By 6.8%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the September 15th total of 596,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Freedom Price Performance

Freedom stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.37. The stock had a trading volume of 130,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $81.37. Freedom has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $105.42.

Get Freedom alerts:

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $450.72 million during the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freedom Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom by 901.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, and investment banking services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; securities trading; underwriting services; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer’s account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.