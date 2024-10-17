Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Drops By 11.1%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Forward Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

Forward Industries stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 76,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,322. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.