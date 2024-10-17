Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Decreases By 7.5%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
FitLife Brands Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTLF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261. FitLife Brands has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.99.
FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FitLife Brands will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
