Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Decreases By 7.5%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the September 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FitLife Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTLF traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261. FitLife Brands has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $146.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.99.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FitLife Brands will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTLF shares. Roth Capital raised shares of FitLife Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FitLife Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

