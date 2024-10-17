Short Interest in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Rises By 11.8%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 15th total of 25,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

First Business Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,188. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $374.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.23.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Business Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First Business Financial Services

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 60.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.