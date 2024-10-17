Short Interest in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Increases By 16.0%

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,920,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 17,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE EPRT traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $34.10. 945,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,479. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,421,637.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,377,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,561,000 after buying an additional 1,060,079 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,931,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,904,000 after purchasing an additional 187,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,372,000 after purchasing an additional 264,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,966,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after purchasing an additional 169,222 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

