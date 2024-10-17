Short Interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) Increases By 17.3%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 5,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in EHang by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EHang in the second quarter worth $383,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EHang during the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on EH shares. China Renaissance assumed coverage on EHang in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

EHang stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 908,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,871. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. EHang has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.98.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 84.09% and a negative net margin of 110.21%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EHang will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

