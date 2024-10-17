Short Interest in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Grows By 12.3%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,990,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 10,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Corning Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $46.44. The stock had a trading volume of 110,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,403. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $39.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Corning

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Corning by 545.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

