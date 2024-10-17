Short Interest in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Increases By 12.8%

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,270,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 15th total of 12,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 495,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,062. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

