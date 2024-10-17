Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Rises By 16.2%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the September 15th total of 352,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,236. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.19.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
