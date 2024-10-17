Short Interest in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Drops By 11.4%

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 660,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carmell stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Carmell as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

CTCX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 9,358,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. Carmell has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.31.

Carmell ( NASDAQ:CTCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

