Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Increases By 10.3%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 311,200 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 282,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Caesarstone
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesarstone
Caesarstone Stock Performance
NASDAQ CSTE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 16,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,476. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $152.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.13. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.81.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.85 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Caesarstone
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.