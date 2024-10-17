Short Interest in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Rises By 11.3%

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 198,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,209.0 days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of CA Immobilien Anlagen stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.44.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate Group with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in six countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The Group covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

