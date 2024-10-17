Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Declines By 6.5%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 207,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BlueLinx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BXC traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,612. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $949.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.94.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BXC

BlueLinx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.