Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Declines By 6.5%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 207,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
BlueLinx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BXC traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,612. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $949.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.94.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $768.36 million during the quarter.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.
BlueLinx Company Profile
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.
