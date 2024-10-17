Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Decreases By 9.8%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $763,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,505,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

