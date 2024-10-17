Short Interest in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expands By 7.4%

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,480,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 20,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,961. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.42. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

