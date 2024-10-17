Short Interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Decreases By 5.6%

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BUD. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 0.2 %

BUD stock opened at $65.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $52.36 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.79.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,953 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 127,155 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.