Short Interest in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) Increases By 7.8%

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AMPX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.38. 123,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,679. Amprius Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.71.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 327.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPX shares. B. Riley raised Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Insider Activity

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,783.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $34,666.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,783.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,950. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

