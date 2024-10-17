Short Interest in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Decreases By 8.1%

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the September 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.0% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 18,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.9% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 135.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $593.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $624.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLP shares. StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

