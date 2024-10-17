Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Drops By 11.9%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 318.0 days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

Aker ASA stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83. Aker ASA has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Aker ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.