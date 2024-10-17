Short Interest in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Drops By 16.5%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,860,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 17,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in AbbVie by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after acquiring an additional 536,730 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.46. 5,235,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,302,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.44 and a 200 day moving average of $177.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a market capitalization of $336.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 203.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

